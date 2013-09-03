Loui Eriksson Arrives for Bruins Practices, Among Handful of Veterans Taking Part in Informal Sessions

Slowly but surely the Bruins are starting to show up for training camp and take part in captains’ practices, and with a little more than a week until training camp begins, the B’s have a growing practice roster.

Newly acquired Loui Eriksson made his first on-ice appearance in black and gold Monday as he joined a host of Bruins at Ristuccia Arena in Wilmington, Mass., for the informal workouts. Eriksson was acquired from Dallas on July 4 as part of a trade that sent Tyler Seguin to the Stars. Also making his first appearance of the preseason Monday was forward Brad Marchand. The winger recently attended Team Canada’s orientation camp with hopes of making the 2014 Winter Olympics roster for Hockey Canada.

With exactly one month until opening night, two more Bruins joined the mix Tuesday morning at Ristuccia. Defensemen Torey Krug and Johnny Boychuk each hit the ice for the captains’ practice, giving the Bruins 20 players, according to the team’s Twitter feed.

Training camp is set to open Sept. 11.

See the entire Tuesday roster below. [tweet https://twitter.com/NHLBruins/status/374908951596630016 align=’center’]