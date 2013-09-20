Report: Bruins, Flyers Favorites to Face Capitals in 2015 Winter Classic

The Bruins could be making another appearance in the Winter Classic.

It’s already become the worst-kept secret in the NHL that the Washington Capitals will host the 2015 Winter Classic, but we still don’t know who they will face or where the game will be played. However, we’re starting to get a better idea of who the Caps’ opponent could be.

CSN Philadelphia’s Tim Panaccio tweeted Friday morning that the Bruins and the Flyers were the favorites to play in the 2015 version of the annual outdoor game. He wasn’t alone in thinking either the B’s or Flyers would be the opponent, either.

I am told the Flyers and Bruins were the leading candidates to meet Caps in 2015 Winter Classic in Washington —

Tim Panaccio (@tpanotchCSN) September 20, 2013

As mentioned, NBC and HBO will have say in opponent. Bruins haven't had outdoor game since 2010 and bring good ratings. —

Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) September 20, 2013

Neither teams are strangers to the Winter Classic. In fact, the Bruins and Flyers played against each other in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, and Philly hosted the game in 2012 against the New York Rangers at Citizens Bank Park.