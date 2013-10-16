Bill Russell Statue to be Unveiled at Boston City Hall Plaza on Nov. 1

In just a few weeks, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell will be the latest former Boston athlete to be honored with a statue in the city.

On Friday, Nov. 1 at 2:00 p.m., Russell’s statue, which was created by Ann Hirsch, will be unveiled during a special ceremony at Boston City Hall Plaza, according to a team release on Wednesday.

The 11-time NBA champion will be joined by a number of distinguished guests, including NBA commissioner David Stern, NBA Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Julius Erving, as well as Arnold “Red” Auerbach‘s daughters and the Celtics ownership group, among many others.

Other famous Boston sports heroes who have statues around the city include former Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr and former Red Sox outfielder Ted Williams.