LeGarrette Blount Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award After Breakout Performance in Patriots’ Win Over Bills

LeGarrette Blount rushed for more yards in the New England Patriots’ Week 17 win than he did in all of 2012, so naturally he was rewarded for his efforts.

Not only did Blount receive a massive man hug from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline Sunday, but he also was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for his epic performance.

Blount, 27, carried the ball a season-high 24 times for a career-high 189 yards in the 34-20 win over the Buffalo Bills. He also scored two touchdowns, marking his best game with the Patriots. The 6-foot, 250-pound running back also had 62- and 83-yard kick returns to spark two scoring drives.

Blount ran for just 151 yards on 41 carries in limited action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was traded to the Patriots in exchange for return specialist Jeff Demps and a seventh-round pick during last year’s NFL draft. Blount finished the regular season as the Patriots’ second-leading rusher behind Stevan Ridley with 772 yards and seven touchdowns.

