Tyler Seguin Scores Natural Hat Trick on Free Hat Day, Jamie Benn Scoops Up Some Caps for His Linemate (Video)

Tyler Seguin picked a mighty fine day to net a hat trick, triggering a flood of green caps onto the ice, as his feat happened to come on free hat day.

The 21-year-old center recorded three consecutive goals in the second period to secure the natural hat trick and lead his Stars to a 5-1 victory over the Flyers on Saturday afternoon. The hats didn’t rain down instantly, however, as there was some confusion among the crowd as to whose goal it actually was — Jamie Benn‘s or Seguin’s.

Once it was announced that the goal belonged to the young star, the free hats began to litter the ice, but one member of the Stars decided to lend a hand in the clean-up effort. Benn snagged a couple of the lids with his stick and flipped them over to his linemate, giving Seguin some souvenirs to take home to commemorate the third hat trick of his career and the second one this season.

Check out the celebration in the video below.