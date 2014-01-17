NHL

Predators’ Carter Hutton Makes Diving Glove Stop In Save Of The Year Candidate (Video)

Carter Hutton has struggled in net this season for the Nashville Predators, but he made one of the most impressive saves of his career in Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

During the second period, Philly forward Claude Giroux dumped the puck into the attacking zone, but it took a funny bounce and went into the middle of the ice, giving Michael Raffl a golden scoring chance.

Hutton, who had gone behind his net to play the puck, recovered just in time to make a diving glove save to protect Nashville’s 2-1 lead.

Check out a save of the year candidate in the video below.

