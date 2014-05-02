Patriots’ First-Round NFL Draft Pick Might Not Be A Surprise (Mailbag)

Anything can happen in the 2014 NFL draft.

That’s why one of my biggest pet peeves around draft season is when anyone — analysts, writers, fans, mock draft commenters, etc. — says something definitively won’t happen.

The Baltimore Ravens had time expire in 2011 when they were attempting to select a player, and the Kansas City Chiefs leapfrogged them. The same thing happened to the Minnesota Vikings in 2003. So yeah, anything can happen.

The Patriots picked a guy in 2011 — Malcolm Williams — who didn’t play defense for TCU. He was a pure special teamer.

The NFL draft is full of wackiness, which is why it’s always such a fun event. So, here are some things that might or might not happen, since no one knows.

Surprise player to go in the first round? and who is this draft’s Tavon Wilson/Duron Harmon if you had to guess?

–@phildrach

I’m not sure if it’s a surprise anymore, but it seems that Florida defensive tackle Dominique Easley is likely to go in the first round — and it could be the Patriots making that pick.

Easley is a risk, but the Patriots can afford to take that risk, and if he pays off, they’ll be getting a top-tier defensive tackle. Easley might have been the first defensive tackle off the board if he only had one torn ACL, rather than two, in college.

The Patriots’ top pick in the draft usually is a surprise, but there were murmurs that the Patriots wanted Chandler Jones a week before the 2012 draft. Those same murmurs are being, well, murmured about Easley.

I believe the second part of the question to be impossible, since no one saw those picks coming. I’ll pick a random safety, though. How’s Mark Joyce from South Florida sound? Actually, let’s just play it safe and say Rutgers running back/wide receiver/safety/kick returner Jeremy Deering.

Where would you rate Keller if he was in this year’s draft? (and his past performance in the NFL theoretically was in college)

–@iAmDanLabbe

That’s difficult to say because Dustin Keller will be 30 and coming off an awful knee injury. I’d put him behind Eric Ebron, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Troy Niklas, Jace Amaro and C.J. Fiedorowicz. But he probably could contribute sooner (if his knee is healed) than most of those players.

Since they brought in Keller you think they will draft a “move” tight end high?

–@BigBoyBrook

There just aren’t that many in this class. Ebron and Amaro are the best, and Seferian-Jenkins is a combo tight end, so he could serve as a “move” tight end if an inline option already exists — like on the Patriots with Rob Gronkowski.

After those guys, A.C. Leonard, Richard Rodgers, Joe Don Duncan and Colt Lyerla — all of whom have flaws — are the best available, and they all are projected in the sixth round or later.

If bill drafted a QB he deemed capable, could you see him trading /cutting Brady with gas left Ala Packers /Favre?

–@12th_army

There’s not a lot of compassion around Gillette Stadium, as the Vince Wilfork situation proved this offseason, so anything is possible. Tom Brady is the best player who’s ever come through the organization, and if he wins another Super Bowl, he likely will stick around however long he wants.

Even Joe Montana was traded, but he Patriots would have to find an Aaron Rodgers or Steve Young.

Should we take Teddy if he falls to 29?

–@Goldfishwars

I think Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be the best quarterback to come out of this draft, but he’s far from a sure-thing. The Patriots have a ton of needs in this draft, and a top-tier quarterback probably can wait for another year or two.

Who’s the worst player in the draft receiving too much hype & attention, Who’s the best player not receiving enough?

–@LukeTansley2

An AFC scout told me Ohio State cornerback Bradley Roby is the most overrated player in the draft. He got annihilated by Wisconsin receiver Jared Abbrederis when the Buckeyes played the Badgers, and there were questions regarding how injured Roby was when he missed Ohio State’s bowl game against Clemson — and top rated receiver Sammy Watkins.

I’m surprised that athletic linebackers like Iowa’s Christian Kirksey and Boston College’s Kevin Pierre-Louis aren’t garnering more attention, since those players always seem to fall in the draft and wind up succeeding in the NFL.

I’m getting a little loopy with the draft still six days away, so let’s dive into some nonsense questions.

Which Patriots player would be best to play a supervillain in an Avengers movie?

–@DrZhivan

I could see Iron Man or Thor fighting against something called “Revis Island.” And they would lose.

How’s chipper jones?

–@zacxwolf

This is my friend Zac, whose sports knowledge is limited to mid-90s NL East baseball. We showed him a picture of Tom Brady the other day and he couldn’t definitively say it wasn’t Brett Favre.

Which Patriots players would be the best addition to the Bruins? The Sox? The Celts? Revolution?

–@natashancn

Let’s give the Boston Bruins defensive tackle Vince Wilfork as an enforcer. The Boston Red Sox can have quarterback Ryan Mallett, since he and third baseman Will Middlebrooks are buddies. Cornerback Alfonzo Dennard was always good at the “shoot the mini basketball into the trash barrell” game when the defensive backs were goofing off in the locker room, so he can be on the Boston Celtics. Punter Ryan Allen would probably be a good soccer player, since he too kicks things for a living.

Do the Pats players follow hockey playoffs at all?

–@JBoss_

I know some players do. Running back Shane Vereen and receiver Julian Edelman got into it last year.

What’s your top 5 prospects based on coolest name?

–@jonofbruce

1. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

2. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

3. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

4. Joe Don Duncan

5. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

You’re in the war room (kitchen) drafting snacks. What are you trading up for?

–@NEPatriotsDraft

Swedish Fish, Sweet Chile Doritos, whoopie pies, Goldfish and double stuf Oreos.