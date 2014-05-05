Blues Owner Apologizes To Fans For Early Playoff Exit With Ad (Photo)

This was supposed to be the year the St. Louis Blues finally hoisted the Stanley Cup.

The Blues won a franchise-record 52 games this season, went all in at the trade deadline by acquiring Ryan Miller and Steve Ott, and even took a 2-0 series lead against the Chicago Blackhawks in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. But in an all-too-familiar fashion, the Blues dropped four in a row to the defending champs, and their season came to a surprising and sudden end.

The Blues “fell short of expectations,” according to team owner Tom Stillman, and for that, he took out a full-page ad to apologize to the fans.

Check it out in the photo below.



Photo via Twitter/@ktdare