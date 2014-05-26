Stephen Drew Doubles, Makes Error In Final Game With Greenville Drive

Stephen Drew has completed his tour with the Single-A Greenville Drive. Where he’s heading next remains uncertain.

The newly signed Boston Red Sox shortstop played in his second and final game in Greenville on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in the team’s 7-5 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets.

Drew recorded a hit in each of his two games with the Drive, finishing his brief stint at 2-for-5 with one run scored and no RBIs.

The shortstop also seems to be working off the rust in the field, as he committed an error on a ground ball in the fifth inning of Sunday’s contest. He left the game in the sixth inning after an hour-long rain delay.

Drew was signed by the Red Sox last Wednesday but didn’t clear waivers until Friday. Due to MLB option rules, he will have to spend at least 10 days in the minor leagues before joining the Red Sox, putting his earliest season debut date at June 2.

The 31-year-old could spend his remaining eight days with either Double-A Portland or Triple-A Pawtucket, but there is no word yet on his next destination.

