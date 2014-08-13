New ‘NHL 15’ Gameplay Trailer Released, Includes Patrice Bergeron Penalty Shot (Video)

EA Sports has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming “NHL 15” video game — which is available on most major consoles on Sept. 9 — and it features several Boston Bruins highlights.

In addition to the B’s goal song “Zombie Nation” being played throughout the video, we see footage of Brad Marchand taking a penalty after what appears to be a scrum with Toronto Maple Leafs winger Phil Kessel.

The trailer ends with Patrice Bergeron, who will grace the cover of this year’s game, earning a penalty shot against the Ottawa Senators. Did Bergy score? Watch the video below to find out.

H/T to Pete Blackburn at Next Impulse Sports