Phil Jagielka’s Last-Minute Rocket Ties Merseyside Derby (Video)

Neither Phil Jagielka nor fans of Everton or Liverpool will forget his first goal in a Merseyside derby.

Jagielka scored the game-tying goal for Everton in its 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday.

Everton was trailing in the second minute of second-half stoppage time when a clearance bounced toward Jagielka, who was positioned 30 yards from the Liverpool goal. The Everton center back perfectly struck a half-volley past Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to score the dramatic equalizer.

Jagielka’s goal was his first since April 2013 and the first he’s ever scored against Liverpool — Everton’s crosstown rival.

Headlines are calling Jagielka’s goal “screamer,” “rocket,” “stunner” and “miracle” among other superlatives. We can’t argue with any of those descriptions.

