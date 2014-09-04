Tom Brady Reflects On Childhood Golfing Tradition In Newest UGG Ad (Video)

If it’s time for football, it’s also time for a new UGG ad starring Tom Brady.

On Tuesday, UGG for Men released its newest spot, which features the New England Patriots quarterback, his father Tom Brady Sr., and his dog Lua enjoying life’s smaller moments as they reflect on a special tradition the men in the family shared — golf.

According to a press release from UGG, “Time Out” was inspired by Brady and his dad’s weekly tradition of going golfing together while Tom was growing up. The two would head to the green every Saturday until Tom headed off to the University of Michigan, but he still regards those moments with his father as some of the most important in his life.

“I think this campaign has been my favorite one because there have been so many elements that are really coming into what has shaped my life,” Brady said about the ad.

The commercial, which was shot in West Newton, Mass., will be followed by another spot featuring Brady and his mother in October, and a third starring the quarterback will be released in December.

No word on whether those will pull at the ol’ heartstrings as well, but we’re guessing the answer is yes.