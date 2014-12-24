NFL Week 17 TV Schedule Maps: Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo Dominate NFC Matchups

NFL fans across the country will be seeing a whole lot of Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers this Sunday.

Though Romo’s Dallas Cowboys already have wrapped up the NFC East title, the majority of the nation will see their 1 p.m. matchup with the miserable Washington Redskins on FOX. They still have an outside chance of earning a first-round bye, though, and an even more unlikely shot at clinching home-field advantage.

Rodgers and Rivers, meanwhile, have something more to play for. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers have locked up a playoff spot but can nab the top spot in the NFC North — plus a first-round bye — with a win over the Detroit Lions at 4 p.m. If the Lions win, Detroit will earn the division crown.

Rivers’ San Diego Chargers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup with tons of playoff implications, and that will be the game most of the country will see at 1 p.m. on CBS. The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot with a win, while the Chiefs’ road to the postseason is significantly more complicated.

Check out the full NFL Week 17 schedule maps below, courtesy of 506sports.com.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images