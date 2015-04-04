Stars, Blues Set NHL Record With Four Goals In 49 Seconds (Videos)

The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues had a goal-scoring party Friday night, and everyone was invited.

The two squads put on an offensive clinic — to go along with pretty poor defensive and goaltending efforts — and set an NHL record in the process. The Central Division rivals combined to light the lamp four times in 49 seconds, setting a record for the four fastest goals scored in NHL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

But let’s start from the beginning of the chaos. The scoring spree began when Stars forward Travis Moen found the back of the net on a penalty shot with 11 seconds remaining in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. This paved the way for an insane start to the second period.

Blues forward Patrik Berglund got the middle frame started with a bang, burying a wrist shot past Kari Lehtonen just 15 seconds after puck drop.

St. Louis forward Jaden Schwartz followed with a goal of his own just 17 seconds later to give the Blues a 3-1 lead.

Not to be outdone, though, Stars captain Jamie Benn countered with a score just six seconds after Schwartz’s. Those three goals to start the second period all happened within 23 seconds.

Hopefully, there weren’t many beer-buying and bathroom-going stragglers at the start of the second.

The Blues and Stars combined for seven goals in the second period, including four straight from Dallas. But the Blues rallied in the third period and managed to pull out a 7-5 win and tie the Nashville Predators atop the Central Division.

