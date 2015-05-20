Red Sox Acquire Pitcher John Cornely From Braves For Cash Considerations

The Boston Red Sox are adding another young arm to their pitching arsenal.

The Red Sox acquired right-hander John Cornely from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations, general manager Ben Cherington announced Wednesday. Cornely has been assigned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Braves selected Cornely out of Wofford College in the 15th round of the 2011 MLB amateur draft. The 26-year-old worked his way through Atlanta’s minor league system, compiling a 7-3 record and 2.49 ERA with Double-A Mississippi in 2014.

Cornely started the 2015 campaign in Triple-A and got his first big-league call-up on April 24. He made his MLB debut in a relief appearance against the Washington Nationals on April 29, allowing four runs in one inning.

He struck out 24 batters in 18 1/3 innings while sporting a 4.42 ERA with Triple-A Gwinnett this season.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@GwinnettBraves