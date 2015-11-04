Tom Brady Wins AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Patriots-Dolphins Game

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the NFL in passer rating, yards per game and touchdowns, and has thrown the fewest interceptions among starting quarterbacks, but he took home just his first AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors of the season for his impressive performance against the Miami Dolphins.

Brady went 26 of 38 with 356 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 8. This is the 25th time Brady has won the weekly award, second most all-time behind Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who has taken home the honors 27 times.

This is the first time Brady has been awarded AFC Offensive Player of the Week since Week 12 of the 2013 NFL season. He’s completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 2,410 yards with 20 touchdowns and just one interception and one lost fumble in seven games. He’s also the odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP after the Patriots’ 7-0 start to the season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Oct 29, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the field before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports