Rafael Dos Anjos-Conor McGregor Fight Now At UFC 196 After Schedule Change

The UFC mega-card featuring the lightweight and women’s bantamweight championships still will happen March 5, just with a different event name.

UFC was forced to make some scheduling changes after heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and challenger Cain Velasquez both bowed out of the original UFC 196 due to injuries. The rest of that card still will happen Feb. 6, but it will be aired free on FOX Sports 1.

So that means the bout between lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos and challenger Conor McGregor and the rest of the mega-card scheduled for UFC 197 now will be called UFC 196. The other big fight scheduled for that pay-per-view is the women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Holly Holm and challenger Miesha Tate.

Thumbnail photo via Conor McGregor at UFC 194