Joonas Donskoi’s Overtime Goal Turns Stanley Cup Final Tide For Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have new life.
The Sharks won Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final 3-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins, thanks to Joonas Donskoi’s overtime goal with 7:42 remaining in the first extra period.
The Sharks were less than a period away from going down three games to none in the best-of-seven series, but Joel Ward forced overtime. And then Donskoi did the rest.
The Penguins now own a 2-1 series lead, with Game 4 scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET in San Jose.
Thumbnail photo Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
