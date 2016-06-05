Joonas Donskoi’s Overtime Goal Turns Stanley Cup Final Tide For Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have new life.

The Sharks won Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final 3-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins, thanks to Joonas Donskoi’s overtime goal with 7:42 remaining in the first extra period.

Possibly the biggest goal in @SanJoseSharks history. Donskoi wins Game 3 in OT.#StanleyCuphttps://t.co/x3PTJtj0Vi — #StanleyCup Final (@NHL) June 5, 2016

The Sharks were less than a period away from going down three games to none in the best-of-seven series, but Joel Ward forced overtime. And then Donskoi did the rest.

The Penguins now own a 2-1 series lead, with Game 4 scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET in San Jose.

Thumbnail photo Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images