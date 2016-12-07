Hear Joe Buck Call Brett Favre Touchdown Pass While Peeing In Trash Can

Joe Buck once learned the hard way that nature doesn’t give time outs.

The longtime broadcaster shared a harrowing tale Tuesday about the time he called part of an NFL game while peeing in a trash can. Buck made his confession during his appearance on the NFL Network’s “Dave Dameshek Football Program.”

The year was 1994, and the 25-year-old (or 26) Buck was working a Green Bay Packers game in Milwaukee.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images