Max Holloway Brushes Off Comments Made By ‘Loudmouth’ Conor McGregor

HOUSTON — Conor McGregor talks the talk and walks the walk. Max Holloway, on the other hand, is more focused on simply walking the walk.

The always outspoken McGregor has been critical of the UFC featherweight division since vacating his featherweight title after defeating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205 in November. The Notorious has described Jose Aldo’s featherweight championship and Holloway’s interim featherweight belt as “fake,” in part because he hasn’t lost to either fighter yet.

But Holloway explained Thursday to NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Radio Row that he’s not too concerned about McGregor’s comments. He’s just preparing for his next bout, which figures to be against Aldo, and he’s more than willing to fight McGregor in any weight class if the stars ultimately align.

