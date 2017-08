Major League Baseball players will have nicknames on the back of their jerseys this weekend as part of “Players Weekend.”

Two of the best nicknames for the Boston Red Sox are Brock Star (Brock Holt) and Laser Show (Dustin Pedroia).

Which Red Sox nickname do you like better?

That was the question in Friday night’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll. Check out the results in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images