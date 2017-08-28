Isaiah Thomas Plays ‘NBA 2K17’ As Cavs, Routs Celtics In First Half

Isaiah Thomas still is waiting to find out if he’ll join the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2017-18 NBA season, but the All-Star point guard wasted no time getting familiar with his new team in the virtual world.

Thomas reportedly was “wounded” when the Boston Celtics decided to trade him to the Cavs along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick for Kyrie Irving. But IT4 was seen playing “NBA 2K17” early Monday morning with his official Gamertag, and Thomas, playing as the Cavs, was trouncing the Celtics in the first half.

@World_Wide_Wob Isaiah Thomas on Xbox right now….👀👀. Already beating his old team. #NightsWob pic.twitter.com/OPhCmmW41e — Christian Microulis (@CJMiiv) August 28, 2017

Seems like Thomas is warming up to the idea of becoming a Cavalier

The deal still is in limbo, though, as Thomas’ injured hip has raised red flags for the Cavs, who now reportedly want further compensation to complete the trade. And while Cleveland reportedly has yet to ask for another piece to finalize the deal, the Cavaliers apparently still would like to “inquire” about rookie Jayson Tatum.

Looks like “The King in the Fourth” is ready to team up with LeBron James, all that’s left is for the Celtics and Cavs to shake on it.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images