Jay Cutler Gives Hilariously Honest Answer About Prepping For TV Job

Preparation is critical for an NFL quarterback, as the signal-caller needs to be ready for whatever is thrown at him on Sundays.

Jay Cutler, an 11-year NFL veteran, is no stranger to his. But Cutler, who was set to be a FOX analyst for the upcoming NFL season, didn’t put in nearly the same amount of preparation for his new television job as he does for opposing defenses. When asked by the MMQB’s Peter King about if he prepared much for TV, Cutler gave a hilariously blunt answer.

“I mean, I’d be lying if I said I did,” Cutler said.

Well, Cutler won’t have to worry about any of that now, as the 34-year-old was coaxed out of retirement by the Miami Dolphins after starting QB Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury.

However, it’s safe to say Cutler wasn’t rigorously training with hopes of returning to the NFL in mind. In his introductory press conference with the Dolphins, Cutler claimed that since he’s a quarterback, he doesn’t have to be in peak cardiovascular condition.

It should be an interesting year in South Beach.

