Bill Russell Kneels With Presidential Medal Of Freedom In Powerful Statement

One of the most respected figures in professional sports made a definitive statement Monday night.

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell took a knee while wearing the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a photo posted to Twitter by an account that seems to have been activated by the 83-year-0ld himself.

In the caption, Russell said he’s “proud to take a knee, and to stand tall against social injustice.”

Russell’s Twitter handle and lack of avatar obviously is a little suspect, but it does appear to authentic.

Russell’s powerful statement comes in response to remarks from President Donald Trump, who decried NFL players for kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” and has called to ban such protests.

Russell played a major role in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for his efforts. He became the first African-American coach in North American pro sports in 1966 and is one of the most revered and influential figures in sports history.

The Basketball Hall of Famer’s stance against social injustice drew widespread applause in NBA circles, including from former Celtic Bill Walton.

Bill Russell for President https://t.co/fwGJG4zR6j — Bill Walton (@BillWalton) September 26, 2017

