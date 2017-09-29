Bruins Split Preseason Series With Flyers After 5-1 Loss In Philadelphia

The Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers played for the second time this preseason Thursday night in Philly, with the home team winning 5-1.

These teams have split their preseason series, with Boston winning 2-1 in overtime at TD Garden last week. The Bruins will wrap up their preseason schedule Saturday on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks.

