Mookie Betts, Red Sox Not Concerned About Starting Rotation’s Struggles

The Boston Red Sox’s pitching staff has struggled mightily over the last four games, and it was highlighted during the Red Sox’s 12-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez lasted only 1 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits while taking the loss.

Boston’s starting rotation has surrendered 20 runs in its last four games, and that could be a big problem in the playoffs if it continues.

But Mookie Betts isn’t concerned about the starting rotation’s recent struggles, as the star right fielder noted that he believes the starters will turn it on when the lights shine the brightest.

To hear Betts discuss the loss to the Astros and his return to the lineup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images