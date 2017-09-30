Chelsea Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

It’s still very early in the Premier League season, but there’s one match Saturday between what already appears to be two of the best teams.

Defending champions Chelsea host Manchester City in a 12:30 p.m. ET contest at Stamford Bridge. The Blues currently sit in fourth place in the EPL, but Man City has been a force to be reckoned with, taking the top spot with a whopping 21 goals for and just two goals against through six games.

However, City is working through some injuries. Vincent Kompany still is out with a calf injury, and Benjamin Mendy tore his ACL in the team’s Champions League matchup Tuesday. Man City also lost striker Sergio Aguero after he broke a rib in a car accident Thursday.

Here’s how you can watch Man City vs. Chelsea.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images