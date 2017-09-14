David Pastrnak, Bruins Agree To Six-Year, $40 Million Contract Extension

Boston Bruins fans can exhale: David Pastrnak will be in the Black and Gold for the long term.

The B’s and the 21-year-old star in the making finally found common ground on a six-year, $40 million contract extension Thursday. TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to report the news.

Pastrnak, who was a restricted free agent entering the summer, also secured a no-trade clause for the fifth and sixth years of the contract, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported.

News of the extension comes one day before the Bruins open training camp for the 2017-18 season.

The Bruins took Pastrnak with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft, and he’s been a relative steal. He’s coming off far and away the best season of his young career in 2016-17 where he scored 34 goals and added 36 assists as nearly a point-per-game player in 75 games. He also solidified himself as a power-play weapon, posting 10-14-24 totals on the man-advantage.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images