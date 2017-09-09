Ernie Boch Jr., Music Drives Us Supporting Programs Throughout New England

Ernie Boch Jr. joined NESN’s Guerin Austin during Friday’s Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays game at Fenway Park to talk about how you can support music in New England by purchasing a guitar pick bracelet.

The guitar pick bracelets are $10 each, and every dollar goes toward funding music programs throughout New England. Visit www.musicdrivesus.org to buy a bracelet, make a donation or register as a volunteer.

About — Music Drives Us is a registered, 501(c)3, non-profit organization in New England, supplying grants to music programs designed to effect positive change for people of all ages. The Foundation seeks out organizations and individuals interested in using music as a tool to better the lives of people in all segments of society.