Fantasy Football Week 1 Waiver Wire: Best Post-Draft Pickups At Each Position

Now is no time for sulking.
Most fantasy football drafts are in the books by now, and if you’re unhappy with how your squad looks, you’re not alone. But we have good news: Championships aren’t won in September.
The waiver wire is an essential resource that often produces some of the most important members on your team — Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard was a top-10 fantasy RB in 2016 after going largely undrafted — and with Week 1 set to kick off Thursday night, this is our first reminder to scan the free agent pool early and often.
So, which players who fell through the cracks in your draft are worthy of adding ahead of opening weekend? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (63 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
If you’re in a one-quarterback, 10-team league, it’s very possible Palmer went undrafted. But this is a guy who finished in the top 10 in passing yards last season, and he has a great Week 1 matchup in a dome against a Detroit Lions team that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs last season in Yahoo! standard-scoring leagues. If your starter has a tough matchup, consider giving Palmer a spin.
Other quarterbacks to target: Carson Wentz (PHI), Jay Cutler (MIA)
Running Back: Jamaal Charles, Denver Broncos (44 percent owned)
That Charles earned a spot on Denver’s 53-man roster clearly means the Broncos believe he has something left in the tank. Charles still is behind starter C.J. Anderson on the depth chart, but don’t be surprised if the four-time Pro Bowler gets some usage against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that struggled against the run last season.
Other running backs to pursue: Charcandrick West (KC), Matt Jones (IND), Darren Sproles (PHI)
Wide Receiver: Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots (9 percent owned)
Let’s state the obvious: Going from Scott Tolzien to Tom Brady as your starting quarterback increases your fantasy stock. Dorsett’s trade to New England from the Indianapolis Colts suddenly puts him on the fantasy radar, as the speedy wideout could carve out a role in the Patriots’ Julian Edelman-less offense. Even if he doesn’t contribute right away, Dorsett is worth adding in most formats.
Other wide receivers to target: Kevin White (CHI), Tyler Lockett (SEA), Robby Anderson (NYJ)
Tight End: Evan Engram, New York Giants (20 percent owned)
Engram generated plenty of buzz this preseason, as New York employed the rookie in an every-down role on the first-team offense. Better yet: The Giants’ Week 1 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, surrendered the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season. Engram is the best streaming TE on the market this week.
Other tight ends to pursue: Julius Thomas (MIA)
