Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

There already has been a whole slew of injuries in the NFL this season, so chances are you’re here looking for a way to replace some players without having to trade away the rest of your team.
Well, the good news is that we can help you there.
The bad news is that if you’re just tuning in now, a lot of your best options probably got scooped up already when the waiver wire opened. But fear not because that doesn’t mean there’s nothing available. So without further ado, here are our suggestions for your last-minute adds and drops for Week 2.
ADDS
Quarterbacks: Sam Bradford, Minnesota Vikings (37 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (65 percent owned)
We have two adds at QB this week because your best bet might not be available, especially in deep leagues. Even with the Eagles taking on a Kansas City Chiefs defense that held Tom Brady to just 10.68 fantasy points in standard leagues, we like Wentz more than Bradford this week if you can get him. Philly’s run game basically is non-existent, so you’re guaranteed a lot of passes out of the 24-year-old. Mix in the fact that Kansas City lost star safety Eric Berry for the season, and you can feel pretty safe starting him.
Bradford, on the other hand, looked more like Brady in the Vikes’ 29-19 win over the New Orleans Saints, but we’re not ready to trust him 100 percent just yet, especially with a knee injury. Still, Bradford does have a solid offense, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary isn’t great, so you don’t have to hang your head about starting him in Week 2.
Running back: Kerwynn Williams, Arizona Cardinals (72 percent owned)
We have to apologize for our running back selection because there isn’t a ton of talent readily available right now. The running back market was thin even around draft time, so at this point, there’s a good chance the guy you want already has been picked up. But if you can get your hands on Kerwynn Williams, he’s the new No. 1 back in Arizona with David Johnson on injured reserve, and that should give him plenty of volume in Week 2 against the lowly Indianapolis Colts.
Other running backs to consider: James White (NE), Tarik Cohen (CHI)
Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (68 percent owned)
The Washington Redskins gave up the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in standard leagues last season, and Rams quarterback Jared Goff had a good thing going with Kupp in Week 1. Kupp caught four of his six targets for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Colts and looked as though he’ll be a significant part of L.A.’s offense.
Other options at wideout: Corey Davis (TEN), Kenny Golladay (DET)
Tight end: Charles Clay, Buffalo Bills (23 percent owned)
Finally, we have a player who’s a good add and is widely available. Clay had a pretty solid game against the New York Jets on Sunday (yes, we know they’re the Jets) catching four of nine targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. But more importantly, Bills QB Tyrod Taylor targeted his tight end more than any other receiver, and there’s no reason to believe that will change much in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. Clay should be a pretty reliable target, especially in PPR leagues.
Other tight ends to go for: Austin Hooper (ATL), Jared Cook (OAK)
DROPS
Quarterback, Eli Manning, New York Giants (67 percent owned)
We don’t think we have to tell Andy Dalton owners to drop him after the Cincinnati Bengals’ 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday, so Manning is the guy to lose this week. The Giants quarterback looked straight-up bad against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 — he was without Odell Beckham Jr., too — and we don’t expect him to turn things around against the Detroit Lions. There are better options out there, so there’s no need to hang on to Manning.
Running back: Eddie Lacy, Seattle Seahawks (42 percent owned)
With Thomas Rawls expected to return and rookie Chris Carson out-performing him in Week 1, we don’t see Lacy as a viable fantasy option this season, even against the San Francisco 49ers’ defense in Week 2. The 26-year-old once was a fantasy star and an important piece of the Green Bay Packers’ offense, but it doesn’t appear he’ll have a resurgence with the Seahawks.
Wide receiver: Kenny Britt, Cleveland Browns (57 percent owned)
Britt caught only one of his three targets in Week 1 and added a really terrible drop. It seems Corey Coleman is the new No. 1, so it’s quite possible Britt’s fantasy value will drop very quickly.
Tight end: Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (65 percent owned)
Doyle saw just three targets in Week 1, including zero in the second half. Honestly, we’d tell you to drop the entire Colts offense if quarterback Andrew Luck wasn’t expected to come back eventually. But until he does, there’s no reason to stash Doyle when there are enough viable options.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images
