Has Kyrie Irving Convinced Jaylen Brown To Become Flat-Earth Truther?

Kyrie Irving made news in February when he announced that he believes the Earth is flat on a podcast hosted by former teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

And now that the star point guard is a member of the Boston Celtics, it appears that he might have convinced one of his new teammates to join the flat-Earth truther club.

Second-year forward Jaylen Brown told the media Tuesday that he wants to pick Irving’s brain regarding the theory, and might be leaning toward buying into the idea that the Earth is flat.

Jaylen Brown not ready to fully commit but he's leaning toward Kyrie's #FlatEarth theory. pic.twitter.com/snA3XNN5MQ — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) September 19, 2017

But after making the initial comment, Brown had some fun with his remarks on Twitter.

🤔i wouldn't trust my eyes if I were you 😂 https://t.co/wF3a9GCKbT — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) September 19, 2017

So while it appears Irving hasn’t convinced Brown yet, the electric guard has all season to persuade his teammates to join the flat-Earth movement.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images