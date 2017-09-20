Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Rob Chris Davis Of Homer With Crazy Catch

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Jackie Bradley Jr. made a sensational catch.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder put on a masterclass with the glove yet against during Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

In a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, Orioles slugger Chris Davis belted a shot to right-center field. But as Red Sox fans have seen time and time again, JBJ kept runs off the scoreboard with a seemingly effortless grab.

Check out the web gem in the video below.

Give JBJ his gold glove RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/HzuEZsnl2W — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) September 20, 2017

It’s a loaded field in the American League, but Bradley has as good of a case as anyone to win a Gold Glove Award this season.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images