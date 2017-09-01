Kyrie Irving Gives Father His First Celtics Jersey In Emotional Moment

Kyrie Irving hasn’t forgotten about the people who helped him reach NBA superstardom.

Irving, along with Gordon Hayward, officially was introduced as a member of the Boston Celtics in a press conference Friday morning. And after fielding questions from the media, Irving shared an emotional moment with his father, in which he gave him his very first Celtics jersey.

"Thank you Dad" – @KyrieIrving as he hands his Dad his first Celtics jersey pic.twitter.com/H43fQiXoQS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 1, 2017

The Irvings actually have ties to the city of Boston. Kyrie’s father, Drederick, was a basketball star at Boston University in the mid-1980s, and even had his number retired by the school. What number, you ask? The same number his son will wear for the C’s, No. 11.

Boston fans got their first look at the star point guard in his new uniform Friday, and the 4-time All-Star shared a message to the Celtics faithful to let them know just how excited he is to get started.

We have a feeling Drederick will be seen at TD Garden several times over the course of the upcoming campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston Celtics