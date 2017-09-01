John Farrell Stands Ground Against CC Sabathia’s Red Sox Bunt Comments

Sorry, CC. The squeaky wheel doesn’t always get the oil.

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia isn’t too pleased about the Boston Red Sox bunting against him, something he first expressed a couple of weeks ago after a start at Fenway Park and then reiterated Thursday after earning a victory over the American League East rivals at Yankee Stadium.

But Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez, who ticked off Sabathia by bunting against him in the first inning Thursday, made it clear he has no plans to change his game. And that’s perfectly fine with Boston manager John Farrell, who defended his team’s strategy before Friday night’s game in the Bronx.

Farrell on this whole Sabathia/Nunez bunt thing: "You know what, we're going to do it again." pic.twitter.com/DIMsycxTBs — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) September 1, 2017

This sure has been an interesting subplot amid the Red Sox and Yankees’ battle atop the AL East, especially since Sabathia has had tremendous success against Boston this season. The 37-year-old southpaw, who missed time in August with inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee, clearly isn’t happy with the Red Sox’s tactics, for one reason or another, and the war of words continues.

