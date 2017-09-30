NFL Odds: Falcons, Chiefs Pegged As Heavy Home Favorites In Week 4

The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to continue their march up the Super Bowl odds this weekend when they play host to the Buffalo Bills as eight-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Falcons opened at +1,250 on the Super Bowl LII odds following their stunning 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots as three-point underdogs in Super Bowl LI. But a 3-0 start has vaulted Atlanta to +750 on those NFL futures going into Sunday afternoon’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta’s offense was tops in the NFL last season, tallying 33.8 points per game, and has racked up 29.0 points per game through their first three outings, including an impressive 34-23 win over the Green Bay Packers as three-point home chalk in a Week 2 rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game.

Quarterback Matt Ryan has remained steady leading the Falcons offense, tossing four total touchdown passes and fueling his rise to the top of the NFL MVP odds where he joins Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Ryan has also enjoyed success in recent dates against Buffalo, connecting for four touchdown passes and 561 passing yards in two career victories.

The Bills travel south on a high note following their 26-16 upset win over the Denver Broncos as three-point home underdogs to improve to 2-1. But offense continues to be a concern for Buffalo, which sits near the bottom of the stats with a meager 285.3 yards and 16.7 points per game this season. Buffalo also is winless in three on the road, both straight up and against the spread, and is 0-4 straight up in four visits to Atlanta since 1983.

The Kansas City Chiefs also will try to stay undefeated when they host the Washington Redskins on “Monday Night Football” as seven-point chalk. The Chiefs also are perfect against the spread this season, but unlike Atlanta, they continue to lag behind the Super Bowl favorites with +1,200 odds.

Washington is coming off a stunning 27-10 upset win over the Oakland Raiders as 3 1/2-point home underdogs last week and is unbeaten in three straight road dates. However, the Redskins own an 0-4 all-time SU record in visits to Kansas City, averaging just 15 points per game in those contests.

In other NFL Week 4 action, the Broncos will try to rebound when they host the Raiders as three-point chalk. The Patriots look for their first ATS win at home this season as they take on the Carolina Panthers as nine-point favorites. And the struggling Indianapolis Colts visit the Seattle Seahawks for a “Sunday Night Football” matchup as 13-point underdogs.

