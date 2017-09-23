NFL Odds: Packers, Chiefs, Ravens Among Betting Favorites In Week 3

Several NFL teams put winning streaks on the line this weekend including the Green Bay Packers, who take on the struggling Cincinnati Bengals as nine-point favorites on the Week 3 NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Green Bay is coming off a disappointing 34-23 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta as a three-point underdog but rides a 5-0 straight up and against the spread winning streak on home turf into Sunday afternoon’s Bengals vs. Packers betting matchup at Lambeau Field.

The Packers have scored 38 points on three occasions during their current home tear while holding opponents to an average of 14 points per game. However, Green Bay has covered just twice in its past six games when favored at home by nine or more points.

The Bengals travel to Lambeau in search of answers after failing to score a touchdown while getting outscored by an overall margin of 33-9 in season-opening losses at home to the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. Cincinnati has taken three straight from the Packers, however, including a pair of outright victories as underdogs, leaving the Bengals as the only team that Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never beaten during his 13-year NFL career.

Elsewhere, the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs aim for an eighth straight victory as they visit the stumbling Los Angeles Chargers as three-point favorites.

The Chiefs embarrassed the New England Patriots in a stunning 42-27 opening-night win as eight-point underdogs in their last road contest. Conversely, the Chargers have dropped seven straight, going 0-6-1 ATS, including a lopsided 37-27 loss to Kansas City as 5 1/2-point home underdogs in Week 17 of last season.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars look for a third straight SU and ATS win in games played in London when they take on the Baltimore Ravens as 3 1/2-point betting underdogs at their second home at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars are off to an uneven start, opening with a 29-7 upset win in Houston before getting thumped last week 37-16 by the Tennessee Titans as 1 1/2-point home chalk but claimed outright wins as underdogs over the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills in their past two London dates.

The Ravens have outscored opponents 44-10 in two straight wins but have also failed to cover in four straight dates with Jacksonville, all as betting favorites.

In other NFL Week 3 action, the Arizona Cardinals aim for a fifth straight SU and ATS win over Dallas when they host the Cowboys as three-point underdogs on “Monday Night Football,” while the Oakland Raiders look for a fourth straight victory in the nation’s capital as they take on the Washington Redskins as three-point road chalk.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images