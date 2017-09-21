NHL Referee Leaves Arena Mic On, Hilariously Scolds Nathan MacKinnon

If Nathan MacKinnon didn’t already know to not mess with NHL referee Reid Anderson, he sure does now.

During a preseason game between the Colorado Avalanche and Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, the Avs forward drew a two-minute penalty for holding. He then took his sweet time skating to the penalty box, but Anderson wasn’t having any of it, as he ordered MacKinnon to the sin bin.

The best part, though, is Anderson — intentionally or not — left his arena microphone on.

You tell him, ref.

Now, Anderson is far from the most entertaining NHL referee, as that title definitely belongs to Wes McCauley. Still, he offers further proof hockey refs probably are the coolest officials in sports.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images