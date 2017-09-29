Patriots Injury Report: Dont’a Hightower Questionable, Reportedly Expected To Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots reportedly expect to have their All-Pro linebacker back on the field Sunday when the Carolina Panthers come to town.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower is expected to play in Week 4, a source told the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe on Friday. Hightower missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a knee injury suffered in the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report.

DOUBTFUL

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs)

QUESTIONABLE

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle/concussion)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Brandon King (hamstring)

Wide receivers Danny Amendola (knee) and Phillip Dorsett (knee), safety Nate Ebner (shoulder) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (groin) practiced in full Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Burkhead, Rowe, Slater, Hightower and Cannon were inactive for the Patriots’ Week 3 win over the Houston Texans.

The Panthers already ruled out starting center Ryan Kalil and cornerback Daryl Worley.

