OKC Mayor Reacts To Russell Westbrook Contract With Curbed Enthusiasm

Politics don’t seem to prone to over-exuberance in Oklahoma City.

After learning Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has agreed to sign a giant contract extension to remain with the team for the forseeable future, OKC mayor Mick Cornett reacted Friday with the understatement of the year.

High profile millennial chooses OKC as home thru 2024. pic.twitter.com/2evdyypcI5 — Mick Cornett (@MickCornett) September 29, 2017

Cornett is factually correct, as Westbrook, 28, is firmly among the millenial generation, certainly carries a high profile as the reigning NBA MVP and also signed terms, which will tie him to OKC through 2024.

As a four-term mayor of OKC, Cornett and Westbrook undoubtedly have crossed paths at some since the Thunder drafted him in 2008. Perhaps an inside joke might explain Cornett’s seemingly understated reaction to the announcement the Thunder so desperately wanted, and needed, to make.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images