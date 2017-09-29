Fans Gather To Burn Patriots Shirts After Players Kneel During Anthem

Some New England Patriots fans apparently have resorted to destroying their own property after 18 players knelt during the national anthem Sunday to protest racial inequality.

Protests around the NFL were widespread in Week 3, and some fans weren’t happy about it. Some of those folks vowed to boycott the league and their favorite teams, but a group in Swansea, Mass., took it to another level by joining together to burn Patriots shirts while waving American flags.

📹 #Patriots shirts being burned in Swansea MA tonight to protest the players taking a knee for the national anthem on Sunday #WBZ pic.twitter.com/9BJl1HD7zG — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) September 28, 2017

We’re not sure what this protest will accomplish, as one would assume those shirts already were purchased. It’s also kind of tough to watch people burn perfectly good clothing that could have been donated.

But we suppose it could be worse, as fans of other teams have resorted to burning season tickets and even more expensive jerseys.