Patriots Sign Rookie Cornerback With Practice Squad Spot Open

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots appear to have filled their practice squad Wednesday by adding another rookie cornerback.

Ryan Lewis, a Pittsburgh product, had a locker at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. He also practiced with the team, wearing No. 27.

Lewis was released from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad Tuesday.

Lewis ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in March at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds. He ran a 6.87-second 3-cone drill with a 4.34-second short shuttle, 35-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump. He had two interceptions and eight passes defensed in 2016 with the Panthers.

The Patriots had a practice squad spot open when the Cardinals signed running back D.J. Foster.

The Patriots also have wide receivers DeMarcus Ayers and Cody Hollister, guard Willie Beavers, center James Ferentz, defensive ends Angelo Blackson and Geneo Grissom, cornerback Jomal Wiltz and safeties David Jones and Damarius Travis on their practice squad.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images