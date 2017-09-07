Patriots Still Trolling Falcons’ Super Bowl Collapse Ahead Of Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will celebrate their fifth Super Bowl championship prior to Thursday night’s regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. And in doing so, they’ll remind everyone just how miraculous their victory in Super Bowl LI was.

In case you forgot (of course you haven’t), the Atlanta Falcons held a 25-point lead late in the third quarter before the Patriots ripped off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history en route to an overtime victory. The Falcons surely would like to forget the crushing defeat, but the Patriots’ pregame ceremonies won’t allow that to happen.

Check out the scoreboard in the picture below. If you’re a Patriots fan, you’ll be filled with joy. But if you’re from the Atlanta area, you might want to shield your eyes.

So yeah, it looks like “28-3” troll efforts won’t be dying down any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images