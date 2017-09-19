PGA Golf Odds: Jordan Spieth Favored To Win TOUR Championship Title

Jordan Spieth will try to join Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win two FedExCup titles when he tees off his week as a +500 favorite on the TOUR Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Spieth shot a pair of 65s at last weekend’s BMW Championship, but settled for a share of seventh place. However, that was good enough to keep Spieth atop the FedExCup standings going into Thursday’s opening round of the 2017 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The three-time major winner has soared to the top of the FedExCup standings with an impressive seven-event run that kicked off with victories at the Travelers Championship and The Open Championship. Spieth then opened this year’s FedExCup playoffs with back-to-back second-place finishes at The Northern Trust, as a +1200 bet, and the Dell Technologies Championship, as a +800 wager.

The Texan claimed his first FedExCup crown two years ago, capped by a four-stroke victory at the TOUR Championship as a +800 bet, but finished a distant 17th in last year’s finale, dropping him to ninth place in the standings.

Dustin Johnson opened this year’s FedExCup playoffs in spectacular fashion, overcoming a five-stroke deficit in the final round of the Northern Trust before knocking off Spieth in a one-hole playoff, and closely trails his rival at +750 on the golf odds for this week.

Johnson followed up his thrilling victory at Glen Oaks with disappointing performances at the Dell Technologies Championship and BMW Championship, and has cracked the Top 10 at just two events since early May. However, the 2016 US Open winner enters the weekend in control of his own destiny, in third place in the standings.

Rickie Fowler follows at +800, ahead of Justin Thomas at +900, while Jon Rahm joins Jason Day at +1100.

A second-place tie last weekend alongside Spieth breathed new life into Fowler’s FedExCup title hopes after the 28-year-old American failed to crack the Top 10 in the two opening events of this year’s playoffs. Fowler failed to advance to last year’s season finale, and finished a distant 12th in 2015.

Thomas posted an impressive three-stroke victory over Spieth at the Dell Technologies Championship, before tumbling to 47th last weekend, but maintains control of second place in the standings. Rahm enters the weekend in fifth place, while Day sits well back in 15th place.

Justin Rose sports +1400 odds to win the TOUR Championship, ahead of last week’s winner Marc Leishman at +1600, while Hideki Matsuyama joins Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka at +2000.

