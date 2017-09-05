Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Rafael Devers Sits For Second Consecutive Game

The Boston Red Sox are faltering at the wrong time.

Boston has lost four of its last five games and has seen its lead in the American League East trimmed to 2.5 games.

The Red Sox will look to right the ship Tuesday night when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Toronto drubbed the Sox 10-4 in Game 1 of the three-game set Monday, as the Jays smashed four home runs against Rick Porcello and Boston’s bullpen.

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the hill for the Sox hoping bounce back from his last start that saw him give up five runs in five innings of work in a loss to the New York Yankees.

Dustin Pedroia, who sat for Monday’s game, is back in the lineup batting second. Jackie Bradley Jr. also returns to the lineup, batting ninth and playing center field.

Rookie sensation Rafael Devers will begin the game on the bench for the second consecutive game, as Eduardo Nunez, who drove in three runs Monday, will start at third base and lead off.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game.

RED SOX (77-61)

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-5, 4.40 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (64-74)

Steve Pearce, 1B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Jose Bautista, RF

Kevin Pillar, CF

Darwin Barney, 2B

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Luke Maile, C

Richard Urena, SS

Marco Estrada, RHP (7-8, 5.23 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images