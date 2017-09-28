Watch Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Throw Out First Pitch At Fenway Park

Gordon Hayward soon will be receiving a standing ovation when he takes the floor at TD Garden for the first time as a member of the Boston Celtics.

But the Fenway Faithful gave him a friendly welcome to Boston on Thursday when he threw out the first pitch before the Red Sox took on the Houston Astros.

The Celtics new star forward strolled to the mound and lobbed one that was a little high, but hey, it got there.

It’s certainly was far from the worst first pitch attempt we’ve seen.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images