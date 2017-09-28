Watch Xander Bogaerts Crush Three-Run Home Run Over Green Monster Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox’s offense had struggled for the first two games of their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, but it woke up in a big way Wednesday thanks to Xander Bogaerts.

After Hanley Ramirez gave the Red Sox the lead with a huge solo home run, Bogaerts came to the dish with two on and two outs. The Red Sox shortstop had to duck out of the way of a high fastball from Luis Santos, but then Bogaerts capped what was a five-run outburst by crushing a three-run blast over the Green Monster.

It was Bogaerts’ 10th round-tripper of the season and gave the Red Sox a five-run edge.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images