Why Shannon Sharpe Believes LeBron James Shouldn’t Lose Sleep Over Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving wanted out from LeBron James’ shadow. Simple as that.

Nothing James could have said or done likely would have changed Irving’s mind once the four-time All-Star point guard decided to request a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. So, as Shannon Sharpe explained Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” there’s really no sense in James beating himself up over his former teammate’s departure, especially now that Irving is a member of Cleveland’s biggest Eastern Conference rival.

"LeBron, don't you lose no sleep over wondering what you could have done…

At the end of the day, this is all about Kyrie." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/MOwPy2D0TR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 26, 2017

James’ suggestion that he “tried to give (Irving) everything” is interesting. As is James’ claim that he was ready to hand Irving the “keys” to the Cavs when the 25-year-old was ready. It changes absolutely nothing, though.

Irving, who was traded to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick and the Miami Heat’s 2020 second-round pick, now is looking to dethrone King James en route to the NBA Finals. Maybe that’s what James should lose sleep over.

