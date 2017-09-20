Why Skip Bayless Believes Patriots Still Are NFL’s Best Team After Week 2

The New England Patriots bounced back in Week 2 for a convincing win over the New Orleans Saints, but did Bill Belichick’s squad reestablish itself as the team to beat in the NFL?

After all, the Kansas City Chiefs, who steamrolled the Patriots in Week 1, also won Sunday, improving to 2-0 with a victory over the formidable Philadelphia Eagles.

In the eyes of many, the Patriots, once considered a threat to go 19-0, still have some ground to make up as a result of their Week 1 setback. USA TODAY, for instance, has the Patriots at No. 6 in its NFL power rankings through two weeks, trailing five perennial contenders with 2-0 records. ESPN.com, meanwhile, has the Patriots at No. 4, while NFL.com pegs New England as the league’s No. 3 team.

All of this could change in time, of course, especially if the Patriots play up to their obvious potential and go on a lengthy winning streak. FS1’s Skip Bayless doesn’t need any convincing, though. He believes the Patriots still are the NFL’s best team despite their 42-27 season-opening loss to the Chiefs.

His reason: Tom Brady.

"The Patriots are still the best team in the National Football League… because they have by far the best QB." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/DgCTPG9GSN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 20, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images