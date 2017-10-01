49ers Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

History won’t be on the San Francisco 49ers’ side Sunday when they visit University of Phoenix Stadium to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Niners haven’t beaten their NFC West rivals on the road since December 2013, and are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams that dropped them to 0-3 on the season.

The Cardinals are scuffling too, however, entering Sunday at 1-2 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys at home last weekend.

Here’s how you can watch 49ers vs. Cardinals online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images